November 14, 2022 - When no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, a runoff between the top two vote-getters is required. The runoff election will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Statewide, voters will decide between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Some counties have down-ticket races as well.
The following poll changes from the past November 8 General Election remain in place for the December 6 Runoff Election:
A portion of precinct 2-04 Fellowship of Love has been transferred to 2-05 Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Voters living between East 35th Street, East 38th Street, Bee Road, and Waters Avenue will now vote in precinct 2-05 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church located at 622 East 37th Street.
|2-06 Eli Whitney Complex
3-15 Eli Whitney Complex
|COMBINED
Now precinct 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex
#2 Laura Street, Savannah, GA
|3-12 Thunderbolt Muni
|POLL MOVE
|3-12 Thunderbolt Senior Center
3236 Russell St, Savannah
|5-08 Savannah Primitive Baptist
|TEMP POLL MOVE
|5-08 Southside Assembly of God
401 Tibet Avenue, Savannah, G
|8-16 The Oak
|POLL MOVE
|8-16 The Mighty 8th Museum
175 Bourne Ave, Pooler, GA
Additional changes that apply to the December 6 Runoff Election are:
|1-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church
|TEMP POLL MOVE
|1-16 Montgomery Athletic Association
10155 Ferguson Avenue, Savannah, GA
|8-13 Savannah Christian School
|TEMP POLL MOVE
|8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church
4929 Pineland Drive, Savannah, G
All poll locations are subject to change. To confirm your polling location, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
