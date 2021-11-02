November 2, 2021, 8:31 p.m. - Board of Election members are waiting tonight in their office at Eisenhower Dr. for the first results, just like the candidates across the county.
The absentee and early voting ballots were posted at 8:30 p.m, giving former Mayor Edna Jackson a significant lead over the other four candidates in the Special Election for House Seat 165. So far, she has received 959 of the 1,546 votes cast in those two methodologies.
Only about 40 more absentee ballots came in through the mail at the end of the day Tuesday, according to Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney. They were then verified by the Board of Registrars before being turned over to the Board of Elections to be counted. Normally, those are the first results to be reported.
