November 2, 2021 – Six municipalities in Chatham County will hold local government elections Tues. Nov. 2, with some hot races sure to pull out voters.
Tybee Island voters will choose between six candidates for the City Council, including Michael Hosti (incumbent); Mack Kitchens; Elaine McGruder; Monty Parks (incumbent); Marie Rodriguez; and Brian L. West.
Port Wentworth has the most contested elections, with multiple people running for Mayor and City Council. Gary Norton, the current Mayor, was being challenged by Julius Hall, but he was ruled ineligible due to a prior federal prison conviction.
Gabrielle Nelson and Alfonso Robot are both seeking the District 1 seat on the City Council. Running for District 3 are Lynwood Griner, the incumbent, being challenged by Rufus Bright and Janet Hester. In the Member At-Large race, Linda D. Smith, the incumbent, is being challenged by Jo Smith.
In Garden City voters will choose between four candidates running for District 5 on the City Council. They are Corey Foreman, Christopher Figiel, Todd Payne and Kimberly B. Tice, the incumbent in the seat currently.
Marcie C. Daniel, the incumbent in District 1, is unopposed. But, Bruce A. Campbell and Donna Williams are both running for City Council At-Large.
Bloomingdale will choose between two candidates for mayor, current mayor Ben Rozier or Dennis Baxter. And, incumbent City Councilors Ernest C. Grizzard, Jimmy Kerby and David Okatie are being challenged by Glenda Key, Terry Jones, Rodney West, Mike Hargroves and Juan Arias.
Thunderbolt City Council is on the ballot there, with six candidates vying for six at-large seats, but competing to be Mayor are Dana Williams and Beth Goette, the current Mayor.
Vernonburg has an election, but the four incumbents on the Council are unopposed.
