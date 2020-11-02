November 2, 2020, 4 p.m. - Both the Chatham County and Bryan County Board of Registrars' leaders say they are ready for the Tuesday General Election tomorrow.
According to Ms. Sabrina German, Chatham County's longtime Director, their role in the local voting process is to not only oversee all voter registration questions up and through election day – including resolving Provisional Ballot questions that occur at the polls - but also to handle the initial counting of early voting in-person, the requests for absentee ballots, the mailed-in absentee ballots, and those paper ballots that were dropped off.
According to German, her department has 26 people verifying signatures and doing the initial counting of all paper ballots before they are then turned over to the Board of Elections to be counted and tabulated, using scanning machines.
The Georgia Secretary of State's website shows there are 202,999 registered vorers in Chatham County.
The first mailing of absentee ballots requested began back on Sept. 18, German explained, in an interview this afternoon. Ballots began to be returned within days of that mail date. The Board of Registrars' team's work actually began back on Sept. 24. Georgia allows local boards to start processing paper ballots as soon as they arrive, versus waiting until election day.
The trained Board of Registrar employees validate the signature on the outside of envelopes, insure the ballot received was the ballot mailed out, and contact voters when signatures do not match.
And, here the latest numbers for early voting in Chatham County:
As of Friday night, 54,815 Friday voted early, in-person. Of the absentee ballots requested, 39,710 have been received back at their office through the mail or dropped off. In total, the pre-election day vote is 46.56% of the total eligible voters.
Of the 39,710 paper ballots received, the signatures have been verified on 38,710, according to German, as of 3:30 p.m today. The team will continue to work all day today and tomorrow processing the mail and dropped off ballots.
Ballots can still be received until 5 pm Tuesday through the mail, and military absentee ballots can still be received through this coming Friday at 5 p.m. The Board of Registrars also will have three days to manage any Provisional Ballots given out at the polls on Tuesday. A Provisional Ballot is when a voter believes they are registered to vote, but their name does not appear in the voting system which is managed by the Georgia Secretary of State. Each Provisional Ballot is reviewed by the Board of Registrars, and if valid, it is then turned over to the Board of Elections to be counted.
It is the Board of Elections responsibility to insure that adequate Provisional Ballots are available at each polling location. .
Assisting Ms. German in running the office team are Mrs. Inger Bostick, Assistant Director and Mr. Keith Pflager; Absentee Ballot Clerk.
Bryan County Has Seen HUGE Early Voting Numbers
Like Chatham County, Bryan County has seen a huge early voting turnout. of the 30,655 registered voters, 13,879 voted early in person, and 3,465 absentee paper ballots have been returned as of this afternoon. That's a pre-election day total of 56.78% as of this afternoon.
According to Marilyn Fronte, Deputy Registrar for the Bryan County Board of Registrars, she finished counting the last of the received paper ballots this afternoon. "We're up to date as of this afternoon. We will receive any mailed in ballots at 10 a.m., noon and at 7 p.m tomorrown on election day. The Postmaster runs them over!" she added.
This is Fronte's first Presidential General Election, hired last November.
"Based on the numbers themselves, we’re probably going to have a light day at the actual polls tomorrow," she said. Bryan County had two ballot dropoff locations, one in Pembroke and one in Richmond Hill. "It’s been a godsend. I think it reassures the voter too, of the integrity of the vote," she concluded.
A source in a local election being followed closely states that their informaiton is that 3,000 of the Bryan County voters are first time voters in that county.
