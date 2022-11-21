November 21, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has provided an update for early voting for the Dec. 6 general election run-off.

A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted online, by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at their office. Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 for further details. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.