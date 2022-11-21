November 21, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has provided an update for early voting for the Dec. 6 general election run-off.
A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted online, by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at their office. Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 for further details.
Any eligible Chatham County voter deciding to vote in advance from Nov. 26-Dec. 2 may do so in-person. No reason is required. Early voting will be available from Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at the following locations:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Main Office
| 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
| 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Civic Center
|301 W Oglethorpe Ave
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
| Main Office
| 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
| 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
| Mosquito Control
| 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Civic Center
| 301 W Oglethorpe Ave
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
| Islands Library
| 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
| Southwest Library
| 14097 Abercorn St
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Main Office - 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
- Mosquito Control - 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
- Islands Library - 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
Drop box locations are only open during the hours of the Early In-Person voting period at each location.
The following poll changes from the past November 8 General Election remain in place for the December 6 Runoff Election:
A portion of precinct 2-04 Fellowship of Love has been transferred to 2-05 Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Voters living between East 35th Street, East 38th Street, Bee Road, and Waters Avenue will now vote in precinct 2-05 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church located at 622 East 37th Street.
|2-06 Eli Whitney Complex
3-15 Eli Whitney Complex
|COMBINED
Now precinct 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex
#2 Laura Street, Savannah, GA
|3-12 Thunderbolt Muni
|POLL MOVE
|3-12 Thunderbolt Senior Center
3236 Russell St, Savannah
|5-08 Savannah Primitive Baptist
|TEMP POLL MOVE
|5-08 Southside Assembly of God
401 Tibet Avenue, Savannah, G
|8-16 The Oak
|POLL MOVE
|8-16 The Mighty 8th Museum
175 Bourne Ave, Pooler, GA
Additional changes that apply to the December 6 Runoff Election are:
|1-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church
|TEMP POLL MOVE
|1-16 Montgomery Athletic Association
10155 Ferguson Avenue, Savannah, GA
|8-13 Savannah Christian School
|TEMP POLL MOVE
|8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church
4929 Pineland Drive, Savannah, G
All poll locations are subject to change. To confirm your polling location, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
