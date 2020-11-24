November 24, 2020 - The Georgia Secretary of State has announced that a statewide recount has been granted for the Presidential race for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.
The Chatham County Board of Elections will begin planning and preparation for the recount at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The recount will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m., break for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday Nov. 30 at the Elections Annex at 10 Mall Terrace, Bldg. C.
The recount will be performed according to O.C.G.A. 21-2-495 and SEB 183-1-15-.03. For more information, visit elections.chathamcountyga.gov.
