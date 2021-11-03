November 3, 2021 – On Monday, the political pundits were sure there would have to be a runoff in the Special Election contest for the State House District 165 seat, with five candidates running. But there were wrong.
Former City of Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson won the race with 53 percent of the vote, and will be sworn in by Governor Kemp shortly.
“I am overwhelmed!” Jackson said in an interview Tuesday night after all the votes were in. “I want to thank my supporters, and I’m excited to represent the residents of District 165. I intend to focus initially on redistricting in the House and General Assembly. And, I commit to work across the aisles.”
Only 20,000 ballots were cast, including in-person, early voting and absentees.
It was clear by 9:00 p.m, after early voting and absentees were upload that Jackson had a substantial lead and the possibly of winning 50% plus 1 of the votes to avoid a Nov. 30 runoff.
Also in the race were former Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang who received only 19 percent of the vote. Behind him was Libertarian candidate Clinton Cowart with 16 percent of the vote, and Clinton Young with 9 percent and Sabrina Kent with 4 percent.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections, but none of the races were close enough to have an automatic recount.
