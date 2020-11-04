November 4, 2020 – Attorneys for the Georgia Republican Party will be in Chatham County Thursday morning for a hearing before Judge James Bass Jr. in Superior Court, seeking to stop the counting of some potential absentee ballots, on behalf of President Trump’s campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
There are more than 130,000 uncounted ballots across Georgia, primarily in the counties in the Atlanta metro area, along with at least 16,000 in Chatham County. But, the lawsuit is not seeking to stop counting of those ballots.
Biden is now only 38,000 votes behind Trump in Georgia, and Sen. David Perdue is at risk of falling below 50% of the total votes cast in his race against Jon Ossoff, which would throw their high-profile race into a runoff.
Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson has won 1.36% of the statewide vote, so far, impacting both candidates’ totals.
The Trump administration has filed lawsuits in three states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, though the state laws in all states indicate that no lawsuits can be considered until the voting process has been completed.
The lawsuit filed in Chatham County will have little impact to the vote totals for Biden and Perdue, even if successful, as it is only seeking to stop counting ballots received after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, election day. The suit also asks for storage procedures to separate and store the ballots from those received prior to 7:00 p.m.
Across Georgia, the numbers of uncounted ballots as reported by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were almost entirely ballots received as of that time period.
Under Georgia law, additionally, military ballots postmarked by Tuesday, can be counted up until Friday night – three days after election day.
