November 7, 2020 - Governor Brian P. Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker David Ralston issued the following joint statement on Friday regarding the 2020 general election.
“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our American government. Any allegations of intentional fraud or violations of election law must be taken seriously and investigated. We trust that our Secretary of State will ensure that the law is followed as written and that Georgia’s election result includes all legally-cast ballots — and only legally-cast ballots. We will continue to follow this situation to ensure a fair and transparent process."
The statement, while not openly disagreeing with President Trump, emphasizes that Georgia has clear election laws, such as the counting of military ballots postmarked on Election Day, and received up to three days after an election, as well as stated processes to “cure” provisional ballots.
There have been no allegations that Georgia election laws are not being observed in the state's 154 counties. Legal efforts by lawyers for the Committee to Elect Donald J. Trump have been generally unsuccessful, except for efforts that benefitted Republicans and Democratic certified poll watchers that that could stand 6 feet away from absentee ballot counting teams. Teams are made up of one registered Republican and one registered Democrat, a methodology in practice for many years in Georgia and across the U.S.
