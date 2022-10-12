October 12, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced changes to the following polls:

  • A portion of precinct 2-04 Fellowship of Love has been transferred to 2-05 Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Voters living between East 35th Street, East 38th Street, Bee Road, and Waters Avenue will now vote in precinct 2-05 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church located at 622 East 37th Street.
  • 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex and 3-15 Eli Whitney Complex have been combined, and will now be known as 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex.
  • 3-12 Thunderbolt Muni has moved to 3-12 Thunderbolt Senior Center, located at 3236 Russell St.
  • 5-08 Savannah Primitive Baptist has temporarily moved to 5-08 Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave.
  • 8-16 The Oaks has moved to 8-16 The Mighty 8th Museum, 175 Bourne Ave.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.