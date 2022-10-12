October 12, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced changes to the following polls:
- A portion of precinct 2-04 Fellowship of Love has been transferred to 2-05 Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Voters living between East 35th Street, East 38th Street, Bee Road, and Waters Avenue will now vote in precinct 2-05 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church located at 622 East 37th Street.
- 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex and 3-15 Eli Whitney Complex have been combined, and will now be known as 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex.
- 3-12 Thunderbolt Muni has moved to 3-12 Thunderbolt Senior Center, located at 3236 Russell St.
- 5-08 Savannah Primitive Baptist has temporarily moved to 5-08 Southside Assembly of God, 401 Tibet Ave.
- 8-16 The Oaks has moved to 8-16 The Mighty 8th Museum, 175 Bourne Ave.
Prior to election day, they encourage voters to confirm their registration and poll location by calling Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 or using the MY VOTER PAGE website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The mail out of absentee ballots will take place Oct. 10 through Oct. 28. A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted online, by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at their office. Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 for further details. Absentee request forms can be accepted 78 days prior to an election. The mailout of UOCAVA absentee ballots will begin Sept. 20.
Any eligible Chatham County voter deciding to vote in advance from Oct. 17-Nov. 4 may do so in-person. No reason is required. Early voting will be available from Oct. 17 - Nov. 4 at the following locations:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
| HOURS
| Main Office
| 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
| 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
| Mosquito Control
| 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Civic Center
| 301 W Oglethorpe Ave
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
| Islands Library
| 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
| Southwest Library
| 14097 Abercorn St
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 2022
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
| HOURS
| Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
| Civic Center
|301 W Oglethorpe Ave
| 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, 2022
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
| Main Office
| 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Civic Center
|301 W Oglethorpe Ave
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Main Office - 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
- Mosquito Control - 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
- Islands Library - 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
Drop box locations are only open during the hours of the Early In-Person voting period at each location.
