October 19, 2021 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has issued a release reminding voters that Precinct 7-11 was split earlier this year, adding two new precincts. If you have previously voted in this precinct at the Savannah 1st Seventh-day Adventist Church, you are asked to check Georgia's My Voter Page to see if your precinct and poll have changed.
For a complete list of the polling locations for the Nov. 2, 2021 Municipal/Special Election, visit elections.chathamcountyga.gov. They do not expect any further changes to polls at this time.
FORMER PRECINCT 7-11 SPLIT
|7-11 (former poll: Savannah 1st Seventh Day Adventist Church)
|WILL NOW VOTE AT
|Savannah Campus of Georgia Tech
210 Technology Cir, Savannah, GA
|8-17 NEW
|WILL TEMPORARILY VOTE AT
|Savannah Campus of Georgia Tech 210 Technology Cir, Savannah, GA
|8-18 NEW
|WILL NOW VOTE AT
| Savannah 1ST Seventh-day Adventist Ch.
50 Godley Way, Savannah, GA
POLL CHANGES
|FORMER POLL
|NEW POLL
|2-11 Stillwell Towers
|WILL TEMPORARILY VOTE AT
Oasis of Hope Community Center
|4-15 Skidaway Island State Park
|WILL TEMPORARILY VOTE AT
|4-14 Skidaway Island Methodist Church
54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA
|6-05 Windsor Hall
|WILL TEMPORARILY VOTE AT
|Windsor Forest Community Center
308 Briarcliff Circle, Savannah GA
|7-01 Garden City Senior Center
|WILL NOW VOTE AT
|First Baptist Church of Garden City
35 Nelson Ave, Garden City, GA
|7-09 Savannah Holy Church of God
|WILL NOW VOTE AT
|Adult Ministry Center at Compassion Christian (Auditorium)
50 Al Henderson Blvd. Savannah, GA
|8-15 First Baptist Church of Garden City
|WILL NOW VOTE AT
|Cooper Center
700 Davis Ave, Savannah, GA
For more information on your specific polling location, visit Georgia's My Voter Page.
