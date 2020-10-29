October 29, 2020, 4:30 p.m. - Savannah attorney Tony Center filed an Amicus Brief today with Judge Bass of the Superior Court on behalf of the voters of District 2 in the Chatham County Commission race, seeking to represent those who have already voted. Click here to download the full brief.
On Tuesday, the Board of Elections voted 3 to 2 to disqualify Democratic Candidate Tony Riley, due to his prior Felony conviction, based on evidence that Riley’s ‘Civic Rights’ have not been restored. Those rights are not automatic.
In Georgia, a prior felon’s voting rights are automatically restored after ten years, but this is not the case with their ‘Civic Rights’ – the ability to run for office and hold an elected position in government. Felons must file with the courts to have those rights restored.
Center, born and raised in Savannah, has been a voter in District 2 since 2012 – redistricted from District 3 to District 2, when he served as District 3’s elected representative of the Chatham County Commission. He is also a former Chairman of the Chatham County Democratic Party (CCDC).
Commissioner Evonne Holmes, the current District 2 Commissioner who is not seeking re-election, asked Atty. Center to get involved for the purpose of protecting the rights of the voters in that district, according to Center, “particularly those who have already voted through the early voting or absentee process,” he explained.
In his brief, he outlines that the core issue in his opinion is who should make the decision on whether or not Democratic candidate Tony Riley should be disqualified. “If the Board of Elections makes the decision, their only remedy is to remove the candidate from the ballot which means they pick the winner. If the court makes the decision, the only remedy is to order a new election, which means the voters choose the winner. That’s a wide open election; no one knows the rules for that election.”
“The action by the Board of Elections this week was an arbitrary and capricious action,” in his opinion. If Gator Rivers, the Republican candidate, wins next Tuesday, the issue is moot. But, if Riley wins and the court then upholds the decision of the Board of Elections, the Courts only recourse will be to order a new election.
“That’s why the voters of District 2 are not being treated fairly, and not being able to choose their representative, argues Center. If Riley wins, then the Court can rule on whether he can be certified to hold office.
Judge Bass did not commit on when he would rule on the briefs which had to be filed by 5 pm by all parties to the case.
Atty. Will Claiborne is representing Riley. Chatham County has hired Oliver Maner to represent the Board of Elections (BOE). Claiborne is seeking a Cease & Desist to stop signs from being posted at all District 2 polling locations that Riley is not qualified as a candidate, and to overturn the decision by the BOE.
