October 30, 2020 – 3:30 p.m. - Judge James F. Bass Jr. has denied the appeal of Democratic candidate Toney Riley filed Thursday by his attorney, Will Claiborne. The Board of Elections will be posting signs in all District 2 polling locations state that Riley has been disqualified as a candidate.
Citing the Georgia Constitution, Judge Bass ruled that people with felony convictions of "crimes of moral turpitude" are not eligible to hold office until at least 10 years after their release from prison.
The result is that GOP candidate Gator Rivers is the only candidate for the Chatham County Commission from District 2, and any votes already cast for Riley will not be considered.
This past Tuesday, the Chatham County Board of Elections voted to disqualify the Democratic candidate for the District 2 seat on the Chatham County Commission, Tony Reilly, from being on the ballot next Tuesday due to a prior felony conviction for possession of a substantial amount of cocaine. He is facing Republican candidate Gator Rivers for the post.
The Chatham County Democratic Party would not certify Rivers to run as a Democrat, so he ran as a Republican.
Thursday morning, at an 8:00 a.m., in hearing before Judge Bass in the Superior Court of Chatham County, Riley’s Atty. Will Claiborne sought a Cease & Desist order to stop the Board of Elections from posting signs at all District 2 polling locations stating that Reilly was not qualified as a candidate, and I asking Judge Bass to overturn the overall vote to disqualify Reilly by the Board of Elections.
Atty. Ben Perkins with Oliver Maner in Savannah has now been hired by the Chatham County Attorney’s office, led by Atty. Jon Hart, to present the Board of Elections in the legal action.
At the morning hearing, Judge Bass ordered both sides to file briefs by this afternoon on their positions before he will issue rulings on both actions sough by Claiborne.
At stake for whomever wins the seat is over $100,000 in compensation the successful candidate will receive over four years for holding the position as Commission, as well as access to the County’s health insurance system.
For the Chatham County Democratic Party, at stake is also the balance of control on the County Commission.
