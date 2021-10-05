October 5, 2021 – Earlier today, Oct. 5, 2021, Alldrein Murray was sworn in by Judge Tammy Stokes to fill the unexpired term of Antwan Lang on the Chatham County Board of Elections.
Murray was nominated by the local Democratic Party and appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to complete the unexpired term of Lang.
Lang left his seat to run in the special election for Georgia House Seat 165. Thomas Mahoney, III Chairman, Board of Elections.
Murray is the former Chairman of the Chatham County Democratic Party, and ran for the Board of Elections Democratic seat in 2018 that was held by Ernestine Jones, who did not seek re-election. Joe Steffen and Murray ran against Lang in that race, who ultimately won the election.
