November 1, 2022 - When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system. 

Funding for Tide to Town would be primarily dedicated to the Middleground Road section of the trail, with the remainder for bike lane improvements on Habersham St. and general improvements citywide to crosswalks and bike paths. 

