February 10, 2023 - Kurtis Purtee has announced that he is seeking reelection as the Alderman for Savannah’s 6th District.  This would be his second four-year term.

With his supporters, including Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, he gathered at Mohawk Park for the announcement, stating that he hopes to get re-elected in order to continue projects that are in the works on Savannah’s Southside.

