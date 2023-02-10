February 10, 2023 - Kurtis Purtee has announced that he is seeking reelection as the Alderman for Savannah’s 6th District. This would be his second four-year term.
With his supporters, including Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, he gathered at Mohawk Park for the announcement, stating that he hopes to get re-elected in order to continue projects that are in the works on Savannah’s Southside.
These include the future of the Savannah Mall, a new southside community center, upgrades to Joseph Tribble Park, and the constant goal of improving public safety and transportation to the Southside.
And, he continued with his theme of seeking unity amongst Council members.
“One thing that I’ve asked for in this campaign and I’ve asked for by city council members is unity. We need to be one moving forward. We can be civil, and I had put that out there even before there was a civility pledge we’ve taken.
“I think it’s important that we are respectful for each other. We can always disagree, but we must do it in a way that’s civil and that’s my commitment to the city, that’s my commitment to the city, that’s my commitment to the district and to my counterparts,” he added.
