September 24, 2021 - The Chatham County Voter Registration Office has released the schedule for the November 2021 Municipal General/Special Election.
Prior to election day, they encourage voters to confirm their registration and poll location by calling Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 or using the MY VOTER PAGE website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The mail out of absentee ballots will take place Oct. 11 through Oct. 22. A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at their office. Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790 -1520 for further details. Absentee request forms can be accepted 78 days prior to an election.
Any eligible Chatham County voter deciding to vote in advance from Oct. 12-Oct. 29 may do so in-person. No reason is required. Early voting will be available from Oct. 12- Oct. 29 at the following locations:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Mosquito Control
|65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Civic Center
|301 W Oglethorpe Ave
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Islands Library
|50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Southwest Library
|14097 Abercorn St
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SATURDAY VOTING:
Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2021
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SUNDAY VOTING:
Oct. 24, 2021
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
DROP BOX LOCATIONS:
- Main Office - 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
- Mosquito Control - 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
- Islands Library - 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
Drop box locations are only open during the hours of the Early In-Person voting period at each location.
