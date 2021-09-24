September 24, 2021 - The Chatham County Voter Registration Office has released the schedule for the November 2021 Municipal General/Special Election. 

Prior to election day, they encourage voters to confirm their registration and poll location by calling Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 or using the MY VOTER PAGE website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

The mail out of absentee ballots will take place Oct. 11 through Oct. 22. A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at their office. Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790 -1520 for further details. Absentee request forms can be accepted 78 days prior to an election.

Any eligible Chatham County voter deciding to vote in advance from Oct. 12-Oct. 29 may do so in-person. No reason is required. Early voting will be available from Oct. 12- Oct. 29 at the following locations:

LOCATION ADDRESS  HOURS
 Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E  8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
 Mosquito Control 65 Billy B. Hair Dr. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 Civic Center

 301 W Oglethorpe Ave 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
 Islands Library 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
 Southwest Library 14097 Abercorn St 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SATURDAY VOTING:

Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2021

LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS 
 Main Office  1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E 

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SUNDAY VOTING:

Oct. 24, 2021

LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS 
 Main Office  1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E 

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

DROP BOX LOCATIONS:

  • Main Office - 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
  • Mosquito Control - 65 Billy B. Hair Dr.
  • Islands Library - 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Drop box locations are only open during the hours of the Early In-Person voting period at each location. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.