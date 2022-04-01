April 1, 2022 - Unique Design X Group, a female-founded commercial platform dedicated to promoting collectible design, has announced that the second edition of Unique Design X Savannah will take place Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 1 at the Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St. in Savannah, Ga.
The second edition of Unique Design X Savannah @ Trustees’ Garden will offer an exciting, dynamic event centered around three complementary experiences.
Unique Design X Group’s curated collectible design show, A NEW SPACE AGE, will be based in the Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustees’ Garden and will feature multidisciplinary work by 25 artists, architects and designers from 17 countries and 9 representative galleries.
The Skate-able Object Park designed by Mexican artist Stefan Brüggemann honors Unique Design X Group’s annual commitment to working with a talented artist or designer to create a skate-able object park that will host activities that engage with the local community as well as local nonprofits dedicated to underserved populations.
Unique Design X will host a series of interactive talks, livestream events and socially distanced activations in collaboration with The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).
“We warmly invite the public to attend Unique Design X Savannah 2022,” said Unique Design X Group’s founder Morgan Morris. “Whether you’re an experienced collector or want to learn more about collectible design, our ‘Unique’ show will offer something for everyone.”
The indoor design show, A NEW SPACE AGE, will feature a curated selection of “collectible design,” defined as collectible-worthy functional art that encourages attendees to re-imagine how they live in contemporary spaces. Each designer works closely with his or her gallery and Unique Design X Group in a collaborative effort to help each artist create their own “world,” inviting visitors to enter and experience art through an immersive portal. Unique Design X offers galleries and designers an exciting new way of working together to imagine innovative, creative ways to live alongside functional art.
For each event, Unique Design X Group also commissions an artist to design a professionally engineered, modular skate-able obstacle course that is used during activations with local charities and initiatives dedicated to supporting underserved communities. The skate-able object park at Unique Design X Savannah will be designed by Mexican artist Stefan Brüggemann, in partnership with Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project Org Foundation.
Since 2019, Unique Design X Group has hosted highly successful boutique collectible design fairs in Shanghai, Paris, Moscow and Miami. Unique Design X Savannah marked the U.S. debut of this popular collectible design show at Trustees’ Garden in 2021. The second edition of Unique Design X Savannah will return to the beautiful Trustees’ Garden venue, an historical site originally chartered by King Charles in 1732 as the first experimental garden in the New World. Today, this exciting venue has been transformed into one of the Southeast’s most extraordinary event spaces, conveniently located in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District.
Unique Design X Savannah will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $20 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project as well as two local nonprofit organisations, Urban Hope and Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Unique Design X Group is a female-founded commercial boutique design fair celebrating collectible design furniture and its community of creators and their representative galleries. For more information, visit www.uniquedesignxgroup.com.
