April 12, 2022 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, the Savannah Regional Film Commission, the Savannah Economic Development Authority, and the Coastal Area District Development Authority will co-host a class to educate small business owners on how they can become a vendor for Film and TV Productions in the Savannah area.
The class will take place on May 19, 2022.
For more information and to register for this NO-COST class, visit https://ugasbdc.training/sav/film
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.