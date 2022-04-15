April 15, 2022 - As a part of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s continued efforts to create initiatives that support the downtown business community, it has announced its latest project; The Savannah To-Go Cup. This recyclable, aluminum cup will feature artwork submitted by local artists and distributed to locals and visitors through participating SDBA member businesses in Summer 2022.
The SDBA invites local Savannah artists to submit design proposals for the inaugural Savannah To-Go Cup by Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The selected artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and their design featured on over 50,000 aluminum cups.
Artists can find more details and design specs and requirements at www.savannahdba.com and clicking “artwork submissions” on the upper right corner or by clicking here.
