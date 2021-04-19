April 19, 2021 - Unique Design X Group, a commercial platform dedicated to promoting collectible design, will launch its first U.S. event in Savannah, Georgia from April 28 through May 2 at the Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St.
Unique Design X Savannah will display a selection of work by 18 artists, architects and designers from around the world who create “collectible design,” collectible-worthy objects which reimagine the idea of furnishing contemporary spaces with functional art. Each designer has created a fully immersive portal, created as a cooperative effort between the artist, the gallery and Unique Design X Group, offering a fresh vision of new living ideas and aesthetics.
Following two successful boutique design fairs, Unique Design X Shanghai in 2019 and Unique Design X Paris in 2020, this show will present a curated selection of unique and limited edition design pieces. Unique Design X Savannah will be held at Trustees’ Garden, a venue originally chartered by King Charles in 1732 as the first experimental garden in the New World, transformed today into one of the southeast’s most extraordinary event spaces in the heart of Savannah’s historic district.
“After being based in Europe since the early 1990s and working on founding international art and design fairs primarily between Europe and Asia, it was essential for me to bring Unique Design X Group’s inaugural U.S. event to be held in my hometown of Savannah,” says Morgan Morris, founder and CEO of Unique Design X Group. “Apart from the historical and cultural significance of the Savannah port city, the southeast today is a dynamic region where creative energies abound. To be able to bring this international talent and remarkable diversity to interact with the city of Savannah is very inspirational.”
The theme of Unique Design X Savannah – One World, Our World, Many Dreams – reflects Morris’s commitment to a collective spirit, sustainable approach and innovative view of interior design. As an international creative company, Unique Design X Group believes in a pluralistic vision of design that is inclusive of all backgrounds, lifestyles and opportunities for creativity.
“We invite the viewer to be transported into a unique collectible design experience,“ said Morris. “Diversity of thought and experience are what fuel the beauty and power of creativity. We enthusiastically support creating a global community, where creativity travels beyond borders and all stories are embraced as one’s own.”
Unique Design X Savannah will co-produce and broadcast a live streaming forum in collaboration with The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) on April 29th and 30th, allowing participants to connect and discuss collectible design and the key role it plays in making our interior environments creative and unique. Unique Design X Savannah will also host a special online viewing room in collaboration with Artsy, the event’s leading online sales partner.
Admission is $10 for the general public; free for students and seniors.
Unique Design X Group is a female-founded commercial boutique design fair celebrating collectible design furniture and its community of creators and their representative galleries.
Throughout the Savannah event, Unique Design X Group will adhere to all necessary requirements and safety measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.uniquedesignxgroup.com.
