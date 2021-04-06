April 6, 2021 - Grand Bohemian Gallery, located in The Mansion on Forsyth Park at 700 Drayton St. in Savannah, Ga., recently announced the return of the Savannah Series, an annual presentation of art exhibits and artist talks showcasing talented local artists as well as the region’s inspiring landscapes.
Local artists Dottie Turner Leatherwood and Amiri Gueka Farris will be featured in separate solo exhibitions in April, May and June. Nationally renowned public artist Jerome Meadows, who has lived in Savannah since 1997, will deliver a free talk about art in public spaces on May 27.
“We’re thrilled to bring back our annual Savannah Series, which highlights the unique character and remarkable beauty that defines this part of the world,” said The Kessler Collection’s Art Gallery Director Carmen Aguirre. “We hope our upcoming exhibitions and artist talks will resonate with anyone with an interest in Savannah and the visual arts.”
An exhibit of paintings by Savannah native and accomplished painter Dottie Turner Leatherwood, titled “A Conversation with the Savannah Landscape,” will open on April 15 with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. and be on display through May 15.
Dottie Turner Leatherwood’s love of the arts was inspired by her childhood growing up along the Georgia coast. After earning a B.A. in Journalism and Art from the University of Georgia and enjoying a multi-city career in public relations and advertising, Leatherwood moved back home to Savannah, Ga. and to the landscapes that fueled her imagination as a child. Now living on Tybee Island, Ga., Leatherwood typically paints on location to immerse herself in the energy of the landscape. She is a signature member of The American Impressionist Society and a member of the Oil Painters of America and the American Society of Marine Artists.
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) graduate and multi-disciplinary artist Amiri Geuka Farris’ exhibit “Inspire and Surprise, Art in Public Spaces” will open on May 27 with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. and be on display through June 27.
Amiri Geuka Farris incorporates a wide range of media including painting, drawing, video, performance and installation. His work is full of personal experience and examines a variety of issues, from nature and culture to memory and perception. As an artist, Farris is known for his dynamic, powerful art combining vivid colors and layered textures. His work has been featured in more than 100 exhibitions internationally, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Farris earned an M.F.A. in Painting and a B.F.A. in Illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
In addition, acclaimed public artist and longtime Savannah resident Jerome Meadows will host a special talk entitled “The Importance of Art in Public Spaces,” discussing the significance of public art to the community and how it reflects our society at large on May 27 at 6 p.m.
Originally from New York City, Jerome Meadows moved to Savannah, Ga. in 1997 after earning a B.F.A. from the Rhode Island School of Design and an M.F.A. from the University of Maryland. Known for his ambitious public art installations, his projects can be seen in cities across the United States, from Anchorage, Alaska to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Known for his focus on design and fabrication of large-scale public art projects, Meadows was selected to design and create the Portsmouth African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth, N.H., for which he was awarded an NEA Art Works Grant. Most recently, Meadows was selected to design the Ed Johnson Memorial for the city of Chattanooga, Tenn.
All events are free and open to the public. The Grand Bohemian Gallery is actively observing COVID-19 protocol, and all guests will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The Grand Bohemian Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or by appointment. For more information about the 2021 Savannah Series, please visit kesslercollection.com or call 912.721.5007.
