April 6, 2023 - The Savannah Philharmonic has announced the upcoming "On the Road" concert series, featuring violin virtuoso Rubén Rengel from April 14-16. This engaging spring series will present performances across Bulloch, Bryan, and Chatham Counties, providing residents with an unforgettable musical experience.
Under the baton of Artistic and Music Director Keitaro Harada, the orchestra is thrilled to welcome renowned violin virtuoso Rubén Rengel as a guest artist to present Mozart's "Turkish" Violin Concerto No. 5 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 2. As recipient of the revered Robert F. Smith Prize at the 2018 Sphinx Competition, Rengel's exceptional talent and captivatingperformances have earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated following.
The series begins at Georgia Southern in Statesboro on Friday, April 14, at 7 PM. Prior to the evening performance, the Savannah Philharmonic will host a master class with students enrolled in the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music, and members of the Georgia Southern Symphony will later join the orchestra for a unique side-by-side performance at the Performing Arts Center.
On Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 PM, the Philharmonic and Mr. Rengel will perform at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, and the series will culminate with a concert at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 16, at 3 PM.
Executive Director Amy Williams recognizes the importance of sharing music throughout the region: "As a community-focused arts organization, understanding and embracing the rapid growth of our neighboring counties further inspires the SavPhil to continue offering something for everyone, and we look forward to greeting both new and familiar audiences to this wonderful series."
