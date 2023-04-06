April 6, 2023 - The Savannah Philharmonic has announced the upcoming "On the Road" concert series, featuring violin virtuoso Rubén Rengel from April 14-16. This engaging spring series will present performances across Bulloch, Bryan, and Chatham Counties, providing residents with an unforgettable musical experience.

Under the baton of Artistic and Music Director Keitaro Harada, the orchestra is thrilled to welcome renowned violin virtuoso Rubén Rengel as a guest artist to present Mozart's "Turkish" Violin Concerto No. 5 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 2. As recipient of the revered Robert F. Smith Prize at the 2018 Sphinx Competition, Rengel's exceptional talent and captivatingperformances have earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated following.

