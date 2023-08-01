August 1, 2023 - The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is partnering with Telfair Museums for its eleventh season to present an impressive week of productions at the historic Telfair Academy. These performances will be held during the first week of the festival, Aug. 8-10, in the Rotunda Gallery and Sculpture Gallery within the Academy. Guests can look forward to quality experiences with the productions of “VOICES IN SONG,” “MINGHAO LIU IN RECITAL” and “PURCELL’S DIDO & AENEAS.”
“Savannah VOICE Festival is thrilled to partner with Telfair Museums to present these exciting performances in the beautiful Telfair Academy,” said Chad Sonka, Executive Director of the Festival. “It is even more special as this season is themed ‘Legacy,’ and Telfair Museums is such an important part of Savannah’s own history.”
“We are excited to welcome the Savannah VOICE Festival for another season of celebrating the arts throughout the city of Savannah,” said Telfair Museums’ Executive Director and CEO, Benjamin T. Simons. “We graciously welcome SVF’s selection of world-renowned musicians to the Telfair Academy and look forward to their performances.”
To kick off the collaboration, VOICES IN SONG is scheduled at the Telfair Academy for Tuesday, Aug. 8. Guests will be taken far away and back again in just a few moments to a world of emotion and experiences beautifully sung at the salon-inspired Telfair Academy Rotunda. This recital, curated by composer and pianist Jodi Goble, is graciously sponsored by Jean and John Fishburne.
Next, guests will be able to enjoy MINGHAO LIU IN RECITAL on Wednesday, Aug. 9. This recital features tenor Minghao Liu and Metropolitan Opera pianist Howard Watkins, who will take guests on a tour through Italy and the country’s music. This event is graciously sponsored by Winston Willis in memory of Barbara Lane. Minghao will also star as Don Ottavio in the weekend’s production of MOZART’S DON GIOVANNI. His appearance at the festival is graciously sponsored by C. Elliott Bardsley.
The final event taking place at the Telfair Academy will be PURCELL’S DIDO & AENEAS on Thursday, Aug. 10. For the first time in Savannah, this baroque masterpiece and timeless story of love and deception will be presented. Chad Sonka will direct alongside Jorge Parodi as conductor of this beautifully dramatic score with a baroque orchestral ensemble. This production is graciously sponsored by Helen Downing.
Each performance will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Standard admission to VOICES IN SONG and MINGHAO LIU IN RECITAL is $32 and premium admission is $45. Standard admission to PURCELL’S DIDO & AENEAS is $35 and premium admission is $55.
