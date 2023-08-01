August 1, 2023 - The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is partnering with Telfair Museums for its eleventh season to present an impressive week of productions at the historic Telfair Academy. These performances will be held during the first week of the festival, Aug. 8-10, in the Rotunda Gallery and Sculpture Gallery within the Academy. Guests can look forward to quality experiences with the productions of “VOICES IN SONG,” “MINGHAO LIU IN RECITAL” and “PURCELL’S DIDO & AENEAS.”

“Savannah VOICE Festival is thrilled to partner with Telfair Museums to present these exciting performances in the beautiful Telfair Academy,” said Chad Sonka, Executive Director of the Festival. “It is even more special as this season is themed ‘Legacy,’ and Telfair Museums is such an important part of Savannah’s own history.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.