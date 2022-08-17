August 17, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC will premiere a new hour of local daytime television with the series ‘Afternoon Break’. This fresh and informative hour will feature today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day about topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more. ‘Afternoon Break’ will be hosted by WTOC Anchor Sam Bauman and entertainment reporter and talk show host Becky Sattero.
“‘Morning Break’ has proven to be a successful franchise for us. ‘Afternoon Break’ is the next step to expand on that franchise in a more unique and engaging way that will provide another hour of local programming for our community,” said Larry Silbermann, WTOC Vice President and General Manager.
WTOC News Director Bari Soash continued, "We’re excited to bring a new, energetic, lifestyle-driven show to our viewers. Though we won't ignore the big news or weather of the day, our primary goal with ‘Afternoon Break’ is to produce entertaining and informative content in a way that features more of what the Savannah area has to offer.”
“Sam has exactly what we’re looking for in a host, the ability to be personable and entertaining, but also having the news gravitas, should it be needed," said Silbermann.
Bari Soash added that they found the perfect match with Becky Sattero. “We searched locally and nationally for a co-host. With years of covering entertainment in Los Angeles, Becky comes with the reporting, hosting and producing experience we need and a chemistry with Sam that’s so much fun to watch.”
“There are so many stories that can be told about the Savannah area," said Sam Bauman. "This gives me the opportunity to do that in a unique way while meeting some wonderful people.”
“I’ve been so charmed by the city and the people I’ve met so far," added Becky Sattero. "I’m eager to become a part of the community and share my fresh perspective about the great things Savannah has to offer.”
With the addition of ‘Afternoon Break’, WTOC will produce and broadcast 8½ hours of live daily local content, Monday through Friday. ‘Afternoon Break’ premieres Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. on WTOC.
