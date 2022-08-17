Afternoon_Break_9.12_Media_Post.jpg

August 17, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC will premiere a new hour of local daytime television with the series ‘Afternoon Break’. This fresh and informative hour will feature today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day about topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.  ‘Afternoon Break’ will be hosted by WTOC Anchor Sam Bauman and entertainment reporter and talk show host Becky Sattero.

“‘Morning Break’ has proven to be a successful franchise for us. ‘Afternoon Break’ is the next step to expand on that franchise in a more unique and engaging way that will provide another hour of local programming for our community,” said Larry Silbermann, WTOC Vice President and General Manager. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.