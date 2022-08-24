August 24, 2022 - The Savannah Bananas have announced that they will be playing Banana Ball year-round both in Savannah and around the country.

Starting in 2023, The Bananas will play every game with the rules of Banana Ball. Rules that include a two-hour time limit, no stepping out, no bunting, no walks, and foul balls caught by fans are outs.

