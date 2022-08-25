August 25, 2022 - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber has announced that the 6th Annual Awards Banquet and Gala will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Savannah from 6-11 p.m. This Latin-themed gala, expecting 300+ attendees, will celebrate the accomplishments of local Hispanic business owners, Chamber members, and community leaders who have upheld the values of the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber.

The keynote speaker is Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream and a producer of 60 film and television credits.

