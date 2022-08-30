August 30, 2022 - The Tybee Island Equality Fest, taking place Sept. 9-11, 2022, will provide an inclusive environment for the whole family, and, for the first year, sponsored by the City of Tybee.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many focused on exploring their true selves, coming out to the world with vibrant, loving hearts and souls open to the public - no matter how scary, unsure, or vulnerable it might have been. Others continue their journeys of finding a true sense of self and inner peace. The entire community should celebrate each and every person’s story and provide support so everyone can feel happy, healthy, and safe saying “This is ME!”
The Tybee Island Equality Fest will kick off the weekend on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Hucapoos Drag Show. On Saturday, Sept. 10 the annual "This is Me!" parade will set off from 1-3 p.m. with Grand Marshall Julia Pearce. Proceeds from the parade will go to The Center for Healing and Reconciliation with Patt Gunn, in hopes of helping pay for the marker for Susie King Taylor.
Beginning at 4 p.m. food from the Sea Island Geechee Kitchen, the Vendor Village, and tunes from Happy Hour Entertainment will be at the Tybee Post Theatre. The Christy Snow Band will kick off music inside at 7 p.m., following by 70’s Mystery Improv with Front Porch Improv and ending the night with a dance party with JD Music Group. Best 70s attire encouraged.
The Tybee Island Equality Fest will close with the Drag Your A** to Brunch Drag Show at Fannie's on The Beach.
