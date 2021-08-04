August 4, 2021 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pooler Patriot Weekend this September, honoring Pooler's First Responders, Military and Veterans.
“We are honored to recognize Pooler’s finest on this special weekend,” said Pam Southard, Executive Director of the Chamber, “and we invite the community to show their appreciation as they attend these wonderful events. We thank the City of Pooler for being the event sponsor and look forward to a great weekend."
The weekend will kick off on Friday, Sept. 10, with an evening of free admission to a first-run film, along with complimentary pizza and beverages at two locations in Pooler. The excitement continues into Saturday morning as various locations around Pooler will open their doors for classes, specials and a variety of activities to experience, like ballroom dance or clay pottery wheel classes.
Pooler Patriot Weekend's mainstage event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Pooler Sports Complex on Preston Stokes Drive from 4 p.m. until Dark:30. Join as they honor Pooler’s First Responders, Military and Veterans at this community event, with the day including food trucks, marketplace vendors, rides, and inflatables. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy an afternoon of demos by community performers followed by a live feature performance by Liquid Ginger. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display sponsored by Dozier Crane.
Finally, on Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, the weekend wraps up with a pancake breakfast, a pool party at the Y, and reduced admission to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Airforce.
Some events require pre-registration. For a full listing of events and details, visit poolerchamber.com. In the event of rain, the event will be held on Sept. 17, 2021.
