Festival Park from Stage w Jane .jpg

August 4, 2023 - Savannah Jazz, in partnership with the City of Savannah and other sponsors, has announced that the 42nd Savannah Jazz Festival will take place Sept. 18 – 24. 17 Free events are supported by the City of Savannah and this year four ticketed performances are sponsored by Roger Wood Foods, Lucas Theatre for the Arts, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, Spyhop Media, and Mr. Colin Schofield, and Mr. Robert Faircloth.   

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.