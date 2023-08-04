August 4, 2023 - Savannah Jazz, in partnership with the City of Savannah and other sponsors, has announced that the 42nd Savannah Jazz Festival will take place Sept. 18 – 24. 17 Free events are supported by the City of Savannah and this year four ticketed performances are sponsored by Roger Wood Foods, Lucas Theatre for the Arts, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, Spyhop Media, and Mr. Colin Schofield, and Mr. Robert Faircloth.
“We are beyond grateful that the City of Savannah will continue their presenting partnership to deliver more free shows during the Savannah Jazz Festival than any other music festival in our region,” says Paula Fogarty, Executive Director. Fogarty goes on to explain, “The demand for the in-person festival is still tremendous and we anticipate more people than ever to visit Savannah for this iconic community event. We estimate hosting over 40,000 people.”
The organization’s mission is to deliver world-class music for free to a large and diverse listening audience. Although the festival events in Forsyth Pare are free, there are tickets for purchase in the Patron’s Tent with seating and refreshments for those who do not want to bring their own seats and they can be purchased at www.savannahjazz.org.
The events open with a screening of the documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, which tells the story of the legendary trumpeter, bandleader, innovator, and trend-setter who crossed musical genres and whose life was notable on and off stage. Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson will be joined for a Q & A by Vince Wilburn, Jr., nephew of the late Miles Davis and leader of ‘M.E.B.’ the Miles Electric Band, and also Erin Davis, Miles’ son who heads the Miles Davis Artists Group.
Headline acts this year include blues guitar sensation Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials with E.G. Kight and her band opening up Blues Night.
Latin Dance Party night will sizzle with the C.O.T Band that will have people on their feet and lifting spirits high all night.
Other featured headliners include 2-time Grammy-award-winners, Ranky Tanky with their high-energy Gullah roots-based sound uniquely inspired by the source of all jazz in the Lowcountry.
Female artists populate the stage again when rising star Milena Casado, and the seasoned all-female band Jane Bunnett and Maqueque take the stage. Both acts have Latin roots.
The jazz-related genre of Zydeco music will get the party going in Forsyth Park with Buckwheat Zydeco and the Il Sont Partis Band.
The Latin influence on jazz is celebrated again with the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Band, sponsored by Spyhop Media.
Regional performers include the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, the Savannah Jazz Orchestra with Nicolas Bearde, and School Band Day on Sunday.
Savannah Jazz, a 501c3 non-profit, is calling for your support to keep our festival free. Your individual and corporate sponsorships will reach over 100,000 people globally. For the full schedule and lineup details visit www.savannahjazz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.