August 5, 2021 - Neighborhood Comics recently announced its Comic Artist-in-Residence for August, 2021, Jay Peteranetz.
The Comic Artist-in-Residence Program gives Savannah-area comic book illustrators a chance to interact with the public by showcasing their skills, works in progress, commission opportunities and selling original artwork. This is a continuing initiative which connects comic book readers with local comic book creators.
Each month, one local comic book illustrator is provided a dedicated space inside the store to work on projects. Customers are invited to watch as the artist creates comics, storyboards, and page layouts.
The third artist participating in the program is Jay Peteranetz. Jay is an illustration professor at SCAD and is co-creator and artist of the comic book series Broderick. Jay is also a Marvel sketch card artist for Upper Deck and creator of the only comic book printed on playing cards Magicians Must Die. You can find his work at https://www.jpeteranetz.com/.
“We are very excited to host Jay and share his artwork with Savannah,” says Lee Heidel, Owner at Neighborhood Comics. “He is one of our store’s biggest supporters and champions and we’re thrilled to return the favor. Whether he’s drawing crime noir, satire or superheroes, Jay can do it all.”
Jay plans to be drawing in the store thoughout August on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30-5 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and occasional Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Applications for comic artists are now open for November and beyond. Interested comic book artists can apply online at neighborhoodcomics.com/sequential-artist-in-residence/.
