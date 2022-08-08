August 8, 2022 - For its tenth anniversary season, the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is further extending its collaboration with community partners as well as making the vocal arts accessible to all through outreach and free events. The season includes partnerships with nonprofit organizations includingHospice Savannah, The Davenport House Museum, Asbury Memorial Church, Christ ChurchEpiscopal, First Baptist Church and the Telfair Academy.SVF’s partnerships will also spotlight the poetic works from local youth who attend programs at the Deep Center in the “VOICES in Song,” at 5 p.m. August 9, at Christ Church, 28 Bull Street on Johnson Square.Their moving texts were set to music by composer, Jodi Goble and those songs will be premiered at this concert. Finally, Savannah Arts Academy Chorus students will participate in Michael Ching’s Alice Ryley and Anna Hunter as part of Savannah Opera’s season.
Aug. 8 - Savannah Voice Festival to serve community with partnerships, free events during 10th season
