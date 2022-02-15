February 15, 2022 - Savannah Stopover Music Festival recently announced that Caila Brown has been promoted to Director of Operations. Caila has been with the festival since year one, working as a volunteer and venue manager.
Caila previously served as Creative Services Manager for Stopover, assisting the festival seasonally during planning and execution months. In her expanded role, she will continue to oversee all Creative Services, but will add increased Operational responsibilities, including Volunteer and Merchandise Programs, as well as onsite logistics at the festival’s new location. She will continue to assist the festival seasonally, while maintaining her roles as the Executive Director at Bike Walk Savannah and the digital editor for The Savannah Business Journal.
"Caila has that unique blend of right brain-left brain skill sets–she is both creative and analytical, an ideas-person, and an organizer and leader. I’m so pleased to announce this recognition of her immeasurable contributions to this festival,” said Kayne Lanahan, founder of Savannah Stopover.
The 2022 Savannah Stopover Music Festival will take place March 11–12 on the grounds of the Georgia State Railroad Museum. Visit savannahstopover.com for more information.
