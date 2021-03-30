March 30, 2021 - Oak View Group Facilities has named Derek Goldfarb, a nearly 20-year veteran of selling naming rights, sponsorship sales and premium seating for arenas and stadiums across the United States, Director of Partnerships for the Savannah Arena.
Oak View Group Facilities will manage and operate the new Savannah Arena, currently under construction in the new Historic Savannah Canal District, located on Stiles Avenue next to the I-16/Gwinnett Street exit. The Savannah arena will bolster entertainment in Southern Georgia by hosting must-see national touring concerts, family shows, and an ECHL hockey team. The new Arena plans to open in early 2022.
Goldfarb will be responsible for securing the Savannah Arena naming rights partner, creating founding partners, and developing advertising and promotional relationships. Among the spaces available for founding partners include two VIP bars and restaurants, the premium seating entrance, parking garage and adjacent lot, and main entrance and concourse. Additionally, Goldfarb will oversee premium seating sales for the facility which features 17 luxury suites, 700 club box seats, and a party suite.
“Derek brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Savannah team,” said OVG Facilities’ Monty Jones, Jr., General Manager, Savannah Civic Center and Savannah Arena. “The excitement is building in Savannah, and this is the perfect time for companies looking to gain visibility by aligning with Derek and discussing possibilities at Savannah’s new multi-purpose arena.”
Before joining Oak View Group Facilities, Goldfarb worked with the South Carolina Stingrays Hockey Team, an ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer overseeing advertising sales and business development. Goldfarb began his career with Philadelphia 76ers in their ticket sales division, he also worked as Director of Sales for the Donald Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University and was the Assistant General Manager and Director of Sales for the Memphis Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.