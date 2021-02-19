February 19, 2021 - WJCL recently announced Emma Hamilton’s promotion as the station’s new Weekend Morning News Anchor.
Hamilton will anchor WJCL 22 Weekend Morning News on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 7 a.m. and 8 to 9 a.m. She joins StormTracker 22 Weekend Meteorologist Melissa Hall. Hamilton will also report three days a week.
“Emma has been an important part of the WJCL Morning family for years. The trust she has garnered with Savannah and Lowcountry viewers is undeniable,” said Hart. “Now she will bring that journalistic expertise to the anchor chair full-time as a foundation for our weekend news team.”
“We are thrilled to have Emma continue her commitment to Savannah and the Lowcountry in this new role,” said Dillard. “Viewers will now be able to see a trusted source deliver the facts every weekend morning on WJCL 22 News.”
“Spending the last year and a half reporting in Southeast Georgia has been nothing short of incredible,” said Hamilton. “I look forward to this new opportunity and starting the days off right with our viewers on Saturday and Sunday mornings!”
Hamilton graduated in the spring of 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism with a focus in news media from Keene State College. While there she was named Broadcast Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and TV Journalist of the Year in 2017-18. After college she was a reporter and weekend anchor at KBZK/KXLF in Bozemen, Montana. She joined the WJCL 22 News Team in September of 2019.
