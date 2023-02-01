February 1, 2023 - Savannah Cultural Arts Center (SCAC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Weave-A-Dream and the Spotlight Facility Use Programs.

An information session for Weave-A-Dream will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 12:30 p.m. This session is offered virtually via Zoom or in person at SCAC, 201 Montgomery St. RSVP for the event by emailing, scaccontracts@savannahga.gov.

