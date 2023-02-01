February 1, 2023 - Savannah Cultural Arts Center (SCAC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Weave-A-Dream and the Spotlight Facility Use Programs.
An information session for Weave-A-Dream will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 12:30 p.m. This session is offered virtually via Zoom or in person at SCAC, 201 Montgomery St. RSVP for the event by emailing, scaccontracts@savannahga.gov.
An information session for Spotlight will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. This session is offered virtually via Zoom or in person at SCAC, 201 Montgomery St. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend in person to view the theater space. RSVP for the event by emailing, scaccontracts@savannahga.gov.
Weave-A-Dream is a project-based funding program that encourages emerging and small nonprofit organizations to propose specific, innovative arts and cultural programming. Funding is available up to $5,000 for non-profits. Organizations or individuals without non-profit status may partner with a non-profit. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis or until all funds are allocated.
Spotlight Facility Use Program provides a subsidy for nonprofit organizations to purchase rental space at a free or discounted rate from SCAC on select dates throughout the year. Applications for programming from dance to film to theater are now being accepted for four dates in Aug. through Nov. of this year. The application deadline is June 1.
Visit www.savannahga.gov/arts for applications, guidelines, and additional program information. For any questions regarding these programs or their applications, call 912.651.6738
