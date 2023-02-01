February 1, 2023 - For the twentieth consecutive year, the Savannah Boat Show will return to the area Feb. 24-26. The popular annual show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center overlooking the Savannah River. Show producer JBM & Associates anticipates a tremendous show with more boats, more exhibitors, and three full days of activities for the entire family.
Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates, says there will be more than 50 different boat brands on display from major manufacturers along with the latest boating gear.
“I am happy to report this year’s show will have more boats on display as inventory issues have dissipated over the past few months.”
Just two hours north of Jacksonville and two hours south of Charleston, the Savannah Boat Show is "a mecca for saltwater fishing and boating enthusiasts,” said McGuinness. “The Savannah Boat Show is the most convenient way to see all the latest boat lines and gear under one roof.”
Boat types include aluminum fishing boats, center console fishing boats, skiffs, cruisers of all sizes and inflatables. A wide array of marine products and services will be offered as well.
The Savannah Boat Show will feature activities for the entire family including:
- Captain Don Dingman’s “Hook the Future” Kids Fishing Clinics
- Located in River Concourse meeting rooms.
- Saturday and Sunday
- Captain Don is back by popular demand to share his fishing wisdom with kids of all ages. Each kid who participates will receive a free rod and reel combo.
- Pro Fisherman Tony Gaskin: Professional tournament angler, hunting guide, Captain at Flat out Guide Service will be at the show all weekend sharing his knowledge. Stop by and visit him in booth 3.
- Live music all weekend, including Chuck Courtenay, Anders Thomsen, and Victory Drive.
- Coastal Kids' Zone
- Join in the fun with certified makeup artist Lisa McCann for face painting, glitter tattoos and your favorite craft. Create your own Glass Stone, Sand Art or Treasure Map at the Coastal Kids Zone located in the River Concourse.
The Savannah Boat Show will be open Friday, Feb. 24 from 12-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors over 65 and military with ID; and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. A two-day pass is available for $20. For details and to purchase discount tickets, visit www.SavannahBoatShow.com.
