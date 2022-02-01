February 1, 2022 - The Savannah Challenger, a professional tennis event presented by St. Joseph’s/Candler and hosted by the Landings Club at the Franklin Creek Tennis Center on Skidaway Island, will be returning for its 12th annual year from April 25 – May 1, 2022, after a break due to the pandemic. This United States Tennis Association (USTA) ATP tournament is part of the worldwide Challenger series, a Pro Circuit event which will bring some of the world’s finest tennis players to Savannah.
The week-long tournament will host a full field of professional singles and doubles that are recognized globally with rankings ranging from 100-300.The Challenger series is a worldwide circuit of approximately 150 tournaments located in more than 40 countries. Up and coming players gain valuable experience while competing for prize money and world ranking.
“The Landings Club is overjoyed to be hosting this Pro Circuit event again, and we couldn’t be more excited to witness the most talented tennis players compete for the Savannah Challenger title,” said Chris Kader, The Savannah Challenger Tournament Director. “It is an honor to host such a high-level event at the Landings Club.”
Past contestants include Daniel Medvedev, Denis Shapavolov, Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Jack Sock and Ryan Harrison to name a few. The Savannah Challenger player roster for the 12th season will be published the first week of April 2022. All Challenger matches will belive streamedvia the ATP Challenger website which reaches audiences around the world: www.atptour.com. The livestream coverage of all matches can also be viewed on the Savannah Challenger website at www.savannahchallenger.com.
“We are delighted for the return of the Savannah Challenger and look forward to welcoming a lineup of stellar players back to the Hostess City,” said Savannah Challenger Tournament Chair Rhegan White-Clemm. “This tournament would not be possible without community support. We are so grateful to our sponsors and volunteers.”
For the first time, the 2022 Savannah Challenger has partnered with the nonprofit organization, Savannah Area Tennis Association (SATA), to give back to local, underserved in children who play tennis in Chatham County.Proceeds from the inaugural 2022 Challenger silent auction will benefit SATA’s educational programs.
Tickets will be available for purchase on the Savannah Challenger website and through Eventbrite starting on Feb. 25. For tickets or more information about The Savannah Challenger Tournament including schedule details, sponsorship prospects, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.savannahchallenger.com or call 912-598-3501. To learn more about SATA, visit www.savannahtennis.com.
