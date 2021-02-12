February 12, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Savannah Music Festival (SMF) recently received the resignation of Executive Director David Pratt, who has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer at the Austin Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in Texas. SMF board and staff leadership have begun transitional and succession planning. Initially, this includes the appointment of Managing Director Erin Tatum to the position of Interim Executive Director. In addition to almost seven years of service to SMF, Tatum’s previous roles include the University of Georgia Performing Arts Center and Oconee Performing Arts Society.
Alongside Artistic Director Ryan McMaken, Pratt has served as Executive Director at SMF for more than two years, serving as the nonprofit arts organization’s administrative leader in fundraising, fiscal and strategic planning, and co-management of marketing. Pratt was brought in to lead SMF through a transitional period and be a catalyst for forward momentum, providing significant strategic direction.
“David Pratt is known as a transformative leader who embodies integrity, transparency, and joy,” remarks SMF Board Chair Tim Coy. “We’re grateful for his stewardship of the organization’s mission, his commitment to team building and community engagement, his forward-thinking initiatives in strategic planning and branding, and his ability to maintain deep connections with our support base. We wish him the best in this move back into a major market symphony orchestra and have the utmost confidence in the SMF team as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”
“Since its inception, SMF has presented exceptional live music and music education programs, offering a unique mix of programming,” says Pratt. “I’ve admired this mission since my days at the Savannah Philharmonic. It’s why I joined SMF in 2018, and it has been an honor to support this rich tradition. I am also proud of how the SMF team and board have navigated the impact of the pandemic, and will miss not just the beauty of Savannah, but the many relationships I have in this region.”
With the cancellation of the 2020 festival season, Pratt, along with SMF senior staff, prioritized sound fiscal management and sustainability to ensure the viability of ongoing education programs and a safe return to live events.
