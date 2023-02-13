February 13, 2023 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) will present a new production of the ballet adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Both will be performed at the Ben Tucker Theater, located at 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah. Featuring performances by SBT’s world-renowned professional dancers, this one-of-a-kind 50-minute ballet is perfect for all ages.

Shakespeare’s iconic comedy of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a story of love, marriage, and appearance. The audience will be able to join Puck, Bottom, and woodland fairies for this mischievous tale of love told through the interpretation of ballet.

