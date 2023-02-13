February 13, 2023 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) will present a new production of the ballet adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Both will be performed at the Ben Tucker Theater, located at 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah. Featuring performances by SBT’s world-renowned professional dancers, this one-of-a-kind 50-minute ballet is perfect for all ages.
Shakespeare’s iconic comedy of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a story of love, marriage, and appearance. The audience will be able to join Puck, Bottom, and woodland fairies for this mischievous tale of love told through the interpretation of ballet.
“We are thrilled to be bringing this Shakespearian classic to the community and adapting it so that people of all ages can enjoy,” said SBT artistic director Suzanne Braddy. “This is a delightful uplifting production, so we encourage the community to come out and experience it with us!”
To purchase tickets for the March 24 and 25 performances, which start at $30 per person, visit Savannah Ballet Theater’s website, www.savannahballettheatre.org, or call 912-200-9406.
SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. Their mission is to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio and engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
For more information about A Midsummer Night’s Dream or the Savannah Ballet Theatre & School of Dance, and to purchase tickets visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.
