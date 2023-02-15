February 15, 2023 - The Savannah Challenger, a premiere professional tennis event hosted by the Landings Club at the Franklin Creek Tennis Center on Skidaway Island, will be returning for its 13th year from April 24 – 30, 2023. This United States Tennis Association (USTA) ATP tournament is part of the worldwide Challenger series, a Pro Circuit event which will bring some of the world’s finest tennis players to Savannah. 

The week-long tournament will host a full field of professional singles and doubles players that are recognized globally with rankings ranging from 100-300. The Challenger series is a worldwide circuit of approximately 150 tournaments located in more than 40 countries. Up and coming players gain valuable experience at ATP Challenger tournaments while competing for prize money and world ranking.

