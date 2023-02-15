February 15, 2023 - The Savannah Challenger, a premiere professional tennis event hosted by the Landings Club at the Franklin Creek Tennis Center on Skidaway Island, will be returning for its 13th year from April 24 – 30, 2023. This United States Tennis Association (USTA) ATP tournament is part of the worldwide Challenger series, a Pro Circuit event which will bring some of the world’s finest tennis players to Savannah.
The week-long tournament will host a full field of professional singles and doubles players that are recognized globally with rankings ranging from 100-300. The Challenger series is a worldwide circuit of approximately 150 tournaments located in more than 40 countries. Up and coming players gain valuable experience at ATP Challenger tournaments while competing for prize money and world ranking.
“The Landings Club is overjoyed to be hosting this Pro Circuit event again, and we couldn’t be more excited to witness the most talented tennis players compete for the Savannah Challenger title,” said Chris Kader, The Savannah Challenger Tournament Director. “It is an honor to host such a high-level event at the Landings Club.”
Past contestants of the challenger include Daniel Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Jack Sock, Tommy Paul and Denis Shapavolov, to name a few. The Savannah Challenger player roster for the 13th season will be published the first week of April 2023. All Challenger matches will be live streamed via the ATP Challenger website which reaches audiences around the world. The livestream coverage of all matches can also be viewed on the Savannah Challenger website atsavannahchallenger.com.
The Savannah Challenger will feature a variety of experiences throughout the week for ticket holders to enjoy, including the new Landings food truck, 59 ATE, a Ladies’ Day shopping experience, and a Center Court Evening Concert featuring local pop-band Tell Scarlet. The Savannah Challenger has also partnered with the nonprofit organization, Savannah Area Tennis Association (SATA), to give back to local, underserved children playing tennis in Chatham County.
“This year’s Savannah Challenger will be another great tournament with plenty of fun for the whole family! Our new media partner, WJCL22 (ABC) will feature tournament highlights each day,” said Savannah Challenger Tournament Chair Rhegan White-Clemm. “We are so proud of the amazing support from our community of volunteers and sponsors.”
Tickets are now available for purchase on the Savannah Challenger website and through Eventbrite. For tickets or more information about The Savannah Challenger Tournament including schedule details, sponsorship prospects, and volunteer opportunities, visit savannahchallenger.com or call 912-598-3501. To learn more about SATA, visit savannahtennis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.