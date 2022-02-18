February 18, 2022 - NCG Cinema is unveiling their 26th location, a nine-screen, state of the art theater, right here in Savannah. The new NCG Cinema Savannah is designed with 821 ultra-plush luxury recliners, modern finishes throughout and the Dolby® Digital Sound experience. The new theater is centrally located at Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.
NCG Cinema Savannah will officially open to the public for its grand opening day on Friday, February 25th. Guests may begin purchasing reserved seat tickets online, on the NCG Cinema app, or in-person at the theater box office beginning Friday, Feb. 25.
“We wanted to create a memorable experience for moviegoers in the greater Savannah area,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer. “This new theater features our latest technology. It is designed to give movie fans an immersive two-hour vacation from daily life. We’re excited to invite The Hostess City to join us for the celebrations at the end of this month and to enjoy the luxuries of NCG Movies for years to come!”
NCG Cinema Savannah has also been busy reimagining the theater food experience, taking items like popcorn and soft drinks from behind the counter and giving guests the ability to fill and refill their own popcorn and soft drinks.
For more information visit ncgmovies.com or www.facebook.com/ncgsavannah.
