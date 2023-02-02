February 2, 2023 - In honor of Black History Month, “…But some of us are Brave,” currently on display in the Savannah Cultural Arts Center gallery, features seven local Black female artists who touch on different facets of identity, community, and status. 

Inspired by a 1982 anthology of essays that shed light on the importance of representation of Black women writers and thinkers, the show intends to provoke a similar conversation while amplifying the voices of visual artists. In the art world, Black women artists are among the least represented groups, making up only 0.5 percent of museum acquisitions.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.