February 24, 2022 - WSAV recently announced a new partnership with renowned social event photographer Bunny Ware. “Where’s Bunny Ware?” joins the roster of local content featured weekly on WSAV’s regional-lifestyle program, The Bridge, weekday mornings at 11:30.
“One of the great things about Savannah is the social life," said Bridge Host Patty Turner. "From cocktail parties to fundraisers to baseball games, there’s so much to see and do here. And on the Bridge, we are excited to showcase those fun events with our newest partnership with one of the area’s most recognizable and respected reporters on our social scene.”
Bunny Ware added, “With close to twenty years of covering Savannah’s social events, I am totally amped to put a spotlight on events that may not have been seen before. From galas and festivals to grand openings and more coverage of charities and our veterans, I hope this visual platform will give everyone a window into what makes Savannah so special. I’m looking for invites to the unusual or the rarely seen events and I am so thankful to the WSAV team for giving me an opportunity to highlight our community!”
"Bunny’s stories are right in-line with our commitment to serve our community," said David Hart, Vice President and General Manager of WSAV. "Her passion for everything local is a great addition to the WSAV team.”
If you have a story suggestion for Bunny Ware you can email it to bunnyinthecity@gmail.com. “Where’s Bunny Ware” segments can be seen every Friday at 11:30 a.m. on The Bridge on WSAV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.