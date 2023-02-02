February 2, 2023 - Cumulus Media announced that it has promoted Gary Shelton (known on-air as DJ Rax), to Operations Manager for Cumulus Savannah radio stations E93/WEAS-FM (Mainstream Urban), Magic 103.9 FM/WTYB-FM (Urban AC), Kix 96/WJCL-FM (Country) and I-95/WIXV-FM (Classic Rock). DJ Rax has served Cumulus Savannah as Program Director of Magic 103.9 FM and E93 since 2018 and will continue to program those stations. A popular Savannah radio personality, DJ Rax will also continue to be heard on E93 as Afternoon Host, airing weekdays from 3-7 p.m.
DJ Rax brings more than 25 years’ experience to his new role as Operations Manager for Cumulus Savannah. DJ Rax was previously Program Director of KXHT-FM in Memphis, TN, and was Operations Manager for URBan Radio Broadcasting’s three Mississippi radio stations WMSU-FM, WACR-FM, and WAJV-FM. He has been heard on radio stations in markets including Dallas, TX, and New Orleans, LA.
