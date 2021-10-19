October 19, 2021 - Greg Coy recently joined the WJCL 22 News team as the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. co-anchor and investigative reporter. Coy joins co-anchors Shannon Royster and Dale Julin, meteorologist Jeremy Nelson and sports director Frank Sulkowski.
“Greg is one of the most accomplished investigative journalists in the Southeast,” said WJCL 22 President and General Manager Ben Hart. “His passion for the community is infectious. We are proud to bring his talents and top-notch journalism to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.”
Coy was most recently anchor and investigative reporter at FOX 13 in Memphis, Tennessee. While there, he was part of an award-winning team of journalists who covered the issues of police accountability and racial reckoning in the city. He also effected change in the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office by producing investigative reports that focused on the city’s homicide rate and need for a witness protection program. Prior to that, he reported at WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut; Cable News 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Boston station WCVB, owned by WJCL parent Hearst Television.
“We are thrilled to have Greg join our dynamic and expanding news team,” said WJCL 22 News Director Will Dillard. “His track record of investigative journalism will be a tremendous asset to our local community.”
Coy is a two-time Emmy Award winner and two-time Associated Press winner for reporting and is a graduate of Washington and Lee University.
Visit wjcl.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.