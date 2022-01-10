January 10, 2022 -Now in its 15th season, the Savannah Book Festival (SBF), which runs from Feb. 17-20, 2022, has announced its ticket sale dates and closing headliner authors. Presale tickets for the SBF’s Literatimembers are available starting Jan. 20 and general public tickets go on sale Jan. 27. Festival Saturday, on Feb. 19, is free and open to the public.
The SBF’s Closing Address on Sunday, Feb. 20 will feature Friends & Fiction.
“We are thrilled to add Friends and Fiction to our headliner lineup. Authors are anxious to return, face-to-face, with their readers and, although some things may be a little different this year, we are working hard to make this Festival a safe and enjoyable experience,” says SBF Board President, Rachel Young Fields.
Friends & Fiction will deliver the Closing Address on Sunday, Feb. 20. New York Times bestselling novelists Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, and Patti Callahan Henry are four longtime friends with more than seventy published books to their credit. In their weekly podcast with chats, author interviews and fascinating insider talk about publishing and writing, these friends discuss the books they’ve written, the books they’re reading now, and the art of storytelling.
Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels (including The Santa Suit; The Newcomer; Hello, Summer; The High Tide Club; The Weekenders; Ladies’ Night; Spring Fever; Summer Rental; Savannah Breeze; Hissy Fit; Little Bitty Lies; and Savannah Blues) and one cookbook, The Beach House Cookbook.
Kristin Harmel is the New York Times bestselling, USA Today bestselling, and #1 international bestselling author of The Book of Lost Names, The Winemaker’s Wife, The Room on Rue Amelie, and a dozen other novels that have been translated into 28 languages and sold all over the world.
Kristy Woodson Harvey is the New York Times bestselling author of seven novels, including The Peachtree Bluff series, Under the Southern Sky and the forthcoming The Wedding Veil.
Patti Callahan Henry is the New York Times, USA Today, and Globe and Mail best-selling author of fifteen novels, including the historical fiction (writing as Patti Callahan) Surviving Savannah, Becoming Mrs. Lewis, and Once Upon A Wardrobe.
SBF previously announced their opening and keynote headliners: David Baldacci will deliver the Opening Address on Thursday, Feb. 17, following the release of his latest novel, Mercy, the latest installment in the Atlee Pines thriller series and releasing in November. Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling author, and one of the world’s favorite storytellers.
William Kent Krueger will present the Keynote Address on Friday, Feb. 18. Krueger’s current book Lightning Strike is the latest installment in his Cork O’Connor mystery series. Krueger is also the author of Ordinary Grace, his stand-alone novel published in 2013, which received the Edgar Award, given by the Mystery Writers of America in recognition for the best novel published in that year. The companion novel, This Tender Land, was published in September 2019 and spent nearly six months on the New York Times bestseller list.
Festival Saturday authors have been announced and can be found on the SBF’s Meet the Authors page at savannahbookfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.