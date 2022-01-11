January 11, 2022 - Citing the current spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and its impact on the community, Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah has announced the decision to postpone their in-person festival, which was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 28-29, 2022.
"The health and safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance to us," said Leslie Carey, director, in a statement. "We sincerely regret this delay, but look forward to gathering soon and sharing an amazing lineup of adventure-packed, inspiring documentary films with our Savannah audience."
Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah has not yet announced rescheduled dates, but all ticket purchases to date will be honored for when the festival is held in the spring. Contact leslie@mountainfilmsav.org with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.