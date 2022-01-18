January 18, 2022 - The lineup and schedule for the 2022 Savannah Music Festival (SMF) season, which runs March 24 through April 9, are now live at savannahmusicfestival.org. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Additional concerts are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.
“This season’s lineup reinforces the Savannah Music Festival’s longstanding tradition of presenting unique artistic collaborations, rare regional appearances and special projects designed to encourage exploration and bring joy to audiences and artists,” remarked SMF Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We welcome music lovers from Savannah and all over the world to experience the annual confluence of emerging artists and masters, all within the city’s alluring and walkable Historic District, in March and April.”
For the complete Savannah Music Festival schedule with program details, visit www.savannahmusicfestival.org/events.
