January 19, 2022 - Tournament officials recently announced that all ticket options for the 2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club are now on sale at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com/tickets.
Including daily and weekly general admission tickets, the tournament’s hospitality offerings are now available for The Landings Company Eagle’s Nest, Schooner Cove Suites presented by Publix, and the 518 Pass. Tickets for the official Korn Ferry Tour’s sixth playing start at $10, and kids 18* and under receive free general admission with a ticketed adult.
Tournament tickets with access to the inaugural Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery start at $20. The 2023 Club Car Concert on the Range features national touring sensation Yacht Rock Revue and will be held Saturday evening, March 25, at the Deer Creek driving range following the third round of competition at the Club Car Championship.
The 2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club is March 20-26, in Savannah, GA, at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club’s acclaimed Deer Creek Course.
The special charity road race event will be held Sunday, March 19, at 9 a.m. and kick off tournament week for this year’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. Participants will follow a scenic 5K route through the tournament’s championship Deer Creek golf course. After the race, runners and walkers will enjoy a free Post-Race Party, including complimentary food and beverage and dog-friendly activities.
Race fees are $35 per person and participants receive an official Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K sponsored by Nancy and Ken Larsen-themed Race Shirt, Finisher’s Medal, Race Bib, and one complimentary weekly general admission ticket to the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. The race is limited to the first 300 runners and walkers. Strollers and leashed dogs are permitted.
All net proceeds for the Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K sponsored by Nancy and Ken Larsen benefit the Kids Cafe at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The race has raised more than $30,000 for charity since it began in 2020.
For more information about the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, including tickets, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, visit the tournament’s website at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com.
