January 19, 2022 - Tournament officials recently announced that all ticket options for the 2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club are now on sale at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com/tickets.

Including daily and weekly general admission tickets, the tournament’s hospitality offerings are now available for The Landings Company Eagle’s Nest, Schooner Cove Suites presented by Publix, and the 518 Pass. Tickets for the official Korn Ferry Tour’s sixth playing start at $10, and kids 18* and under receive free general admission with a ticketed adult. 

